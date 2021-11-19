Grayson, KY is about to get high-speed internet

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) — For business owners in Grayson, Kentucky, the problem of slow or unreliable internet is nothing new.

There’s a big announcement concerning the state of internet in Grayson, KY. More details to come tonight @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/PfwUAEPGEa — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) November 19, 2021

“You’ll see Facebook posts all the time, you know, ‘our business is down, our internet lines are down, please make sure you call our landline to get your orders in,'” says Erica Miller, co-owner of All That Bloomz in Grayson.

Korrie Sparks, a florist at All That Bloomz, is familiar with the toll this issue can have on business.

“That computer over there is our main hub. It goes down, everything goes down – a lot of the internet situation here is, it’s very slow. So when you’re waiting on customers, or you’re on the phone with the customer, like, ‘I’m sorry, give me just a second, let this load,’ and so it drags,” Sparks says.

However, those long waiting times could be a thing of the past.

“Grayson, Kentucky, just announced a partnership with Windstream to build out fiber one gigabit services to 1800 residents and businesses – one gigabit in plain English means blazing fast speed,” says Tony Thomas, CEO of Windstream.

The city spent $250,000 dollars on the project, and according to the mayor, Windstream is also kicking in—bringing the total investment to around one million dollars.

“This is the one thing that we’ve done that will touch every citizen in Grayson,” says Mayor George Steele of Grayson.

A local business in Grayson says having access to this faster internet will help them out tremendously, especially as we head into the busy holiday season.

“Get customers in and out, get our website orders fast, not have to wait, make phone calls to get’em—it would really help,” Miller says.

“The internet has really become the lynchpin in economic development, but also in the ability for rural America to compete against the urban areas and keep their next generation here locally,” Thomas says.

Officials say this project is expected to be completed by next November.

For more stories from Natalie Wadas, follow her on Facebook and Twitter.