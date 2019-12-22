Community gives woman raising great-grandchildren dream home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Charleston family in need was living in a one-car detached garage, until the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal turned it into their dream home.

Original photograph of Sandy Thomas’ home before renovation.

On Saturday morning, Sandy Thomas and her two great-grandchildren walked into their new home for the first time. It left them speechless.

“It just means everything to us” exclaimed Thomas, “We had nothing. Now, we’ve got a home and a place to call our own”.

Thomas took custody of her great-grandchildren after undergoing some personal family issues – which included the loss of their mother in August.

Since Thomas took her two great-grandchildren into custody, their living conditions haven’t from ideal.

Bed where Sandy Thomas and her two great-grandchildren used to sleep.

“They’ve never known what it’s like to live in a house. We lived in a garage and that’s the only home we’ve ever known”, said teary-eyed Thomas.

More than 15 different organizations and approximately 60 individual volunteers spent around 4,000 hours of volunteer labor to ensure the house would be ready for the holidays.

“It’s very heartwarming”, said volunteer Barry Walls, “Especially when you see everyone come out to volunteer their time selflessly to make sure we get this family in this home by Christmas”.

With their newly renovated home, the children will have rooms to sleep in and call their own for the first time.

“It’s going to help a whole lot. We’re in our own home. We’ll never have to live in a garage like we were living”, said Thomas.

Volunteers furnished the home with beds, dressers, and clothing – as well as donated a Christmas tree and presents for the holiday season. They also added a turkey to their fridge for them to eat on Christmas Day.

