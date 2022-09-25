HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Greek Festival returned to Huntington this weekend for its 40th anniversary.

The festival took place Saturday, Sept. 24, celebrating Greek culture. The once small event brought out hundreds of people this weekend.

Several activities were packed into the festival, including music, Greek dancing, and of course Greek food.

“We have everything here – lamb gyros, chicken gyros, Greek pizza, Greek fries, meatballs, and village salad,” said Festival Volunteer Mary Beth Svingos.

Festival goers David and Alivia Watson said the food is one part of the event they were most excited about.

“We came out here to try the different foods. I want to try the lamb,” said Alivia Watson.

“I came here for the salads and the lamb and just some different foods to try in the area,” said David Watson. “We thought it would be fun. We like coming here every year, and their French fries are really good.

The Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington hosts the event every year. They say it is the perfect way for people to come out and experience the culture and ancestry of Greece.

“It’s very unique to our community to be offering foods – we don’t have a Greek restaurant here right now and it’s nice to offer different Greek foods to the community that they can’t get anywhere else,” said Svingos.

The festival is a treat everyone enjoys every year.