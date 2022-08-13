Caution tape is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Greenup County Coroner’s Officer announced they found the remains of a 30-year-old man in Russell, Kentucky on Thursday.

The man was identified as Christopher Thomas Del Rosario from San Pedro, California.

The Coroner’s Office says they were unsuccessful in numerous attempts to make contact with the family.

Anyone with information should contact Greenup County Coroner Neil Wright at (606) 473-9861 or director@zoominternet.net. Anyone with information can also contact Detective Joe Dixon of the Russell Police Department at (606) 836-3822 or joe.dixon@russellky.net.

No information will be provided by the Coroner’s Office at this time, as this remains an open investigation.