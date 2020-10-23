Greenup County confirms 11th COVID-19 death, church-goers asked to self-monitor for symptoms

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Health officials in Greenup County say another person has died due to COVID-19.

The Greenup County Health Department confirmed the death of an 86-year-old male, bringing the county to 11 deaths related to the virus.

Health officials say anyone who attended the South Shore Church of God, at 85 Cecil Robbins Ave. in South Shore, within the past two weeks, from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, may be a COVID-19 contact and should monitor themselves for COVID-19 related symptoms. They also recommend those in attendance get tested for the virus.

The health department reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 as of 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, bringing the county to 607 positive cases. 84 of those cases remain active and 512 residents have recovered.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.