Greenup County confirms two new COVID-19 death

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Health officials in Greenup County say two more people have died due to COVID-19.

The Greenup County Health Department confirmed the deaths of a 96-year-old female and a 67-year-old male.

Health officials also report three additional cases in the county, bringing Greenup County to 487 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. 115 cases remain active and 363 people have recovered.

The county has conducted a total of 12,893 tests for COVID-19.

