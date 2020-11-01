Greenup County courthouse remains closed due to county in red

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County courthouse closure has been extended to Wednesday, Nov. 4 due to Greenup County being in red on the Kentucky COVID-19 website.

Greenup County Judge Executive Robert W. Carpenter says he extended the closure as part of recommendations set by the Kentucky Department of Health.

Carpenter says Greenup County voters may still cast their ballots for the 2020 Election by entering the Fiscal Court Room from the detention center side of the building. Other early voting sites remain open, according to the Green County Clerk official Facebook page.

The judge also says the Greenup County Courthouse Annex’s reopening decision will be made by the court system.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.