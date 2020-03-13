Greenup County declares local state of emergency

GREENUP, KY (WOWK) – Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter says he has declared a local state of emergency effective today due to coronavirus concerns.
The decision follows Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear’s state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic. In the declaration, Carpenter says the measure is to protect the health and safety of the general public as well as court employees, elected officials and all employees within the county.
Carpenter says all agencies in the county will coordinate with emergency management and public safety organizations to provide any required assistance from local resources in response to the emergency. However, he also says “No assistance is needed at this time.”
The local state of emergency is effective through April 10.
