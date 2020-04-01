Greenup County, KY, announces first COVID-19 case

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County Health Department is reporting the county’s first case of COVID-19. The department says it received the official notification from Chris Crum, Director of Greenup County Health Department this morning about the positive patient. They also say the patient is a 27-year-old-female.
The department asks people to continue practicing social distancing, practicing good hand hygiene and staying at home unless they must be out for essential needs.
