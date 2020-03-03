Greenup County Library celebrates Dr. Seuss all week

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — In honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, the Greenup County Public Library is celebrating all week with events for the kids and the family.

Events are taking place at the Greenup Branch, the McKell Branch, and the Flatwoods Branch.

All week, the library’s ‘Story Hour’ for 2 through 5-year-olds will be Dr. Seuss themed. Crafts and refreshments will also be provided.

The two main events, however, are ‘Family Night’ on Thursday, March 5, 2020 and ‘Family Day’ on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Both events are open to all grade school kids.

Sharon Hanes, Greenup County Public Library Director, says everyone is encouraged to come dressed up as their favorite Dr. Seuss character. A short movie associated with Dr. Seuss’ books will be shown on both ‘Family Night’ and ‘Family Day.’

“The love of reading will go with [children] all of their life,” Haines said. “In our mind, [reading is the] basis of all education.”

Greenup Library Branch Manager Denise Greathouse also believes reading to children, and fostering a love for reading is important, especially in the fast-paced world we live in. “If you just have that little bit of time to sit down, pull them up on your lap, and read to them, you have that closeness of just you and them,” said Greathouse.

“If the child sees someone else reading and enjoying it, that’s an excellent, excellent way for that child to want to do that path also,” added Haines.

Those attending either ‘Family Night’ or ‘Family Day’ will also get to enjoy some green eggs and ham!

