Greenup County Public Library starts unique reading program

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The coronavirus is not stopping the Greenup County Public Library from offering their summer reading program to school aged students. However it is changing the format patrons and students have known for years.

Instead of an in-door summer reading program, the library is moving to a “drive-in” program. It kicks off Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Greenup County High School parking lot.

The library will be sending out its bookmobile to different spots around the county; 16 of them to be exact, to be able to reach as many children as possible.

Library staff will also bring an FM transmitter so everyone can follow along to the readings from the comfort of their own vehicles.

As for the older children ages 10 and up, the library will have a geo-tag treasure hunt so they can get outdoors while learning something new.

You can learn more about this newly revamped program, as well as locations where the bookmobile will be traveling to, from the Greenup County Public Library website.

