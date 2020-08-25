GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Health officials in Greenup County, Kentucky confirm another COVID-19 death, bringing the county to three deaths related to the virus.
A 79-year-old woman has died, according to the Greenup County Health Department
The department says the state now has 187 total confirmed cases, four of which are newly reported. 53 cases remain active, and 131 residents have recovered.
The new cases include a 68-year-old man, a 54-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl. Health officials say while the 68-year-old is in the hospital, his hospitalization is not related to his COVID-19 diagnosis.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Cabell County releases school re-entry plans
- WV nurse gets prime-time speaking role at Republican National Convention
- More Kentucky counties going green in White House COVID-19 report
- Mountain State businesses to receive funds for energy efficiency
- College student tests positive for COVID-19
- Kanawha County sees increase in COVID cases
- Greenup County reports another COVID-19 death
- WV programs awarded ‘STOP Violence Against Women’ funding
- Initiative set to help Kentucky K-12 students through ‘digital divide’
- Beshear plans COVID-19 update