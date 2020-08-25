Greenup County reports another COVID-19 death

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Health officials in Greenup County, Kentucky confirm another COVID-19 death, bringing the county to three deaths related to the virus.

A 79-year-old woman has died, according to the Greenup County Health Department

The department says the state now has 187 total confirmed cases, four of which are newly reported. 53 cases remain active, and 131 residents have recovered.

The new cases include a 68-year-old man, a 54-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl. Health officials say while the 68-year-old is in the hospital, his hospitalization is not related to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

