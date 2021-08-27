Greenup County Schools mourn the loss of football coach

GREENUP, KY (WOWK) – Students and staff at Greenup County High School are mourning the loss of a coach, teacher, and friend this week.

Health teacher Jamie Kennedy coached alongside Greenup County Musketeers head football coach Zack Moore for 4 years. Coach Moore says they were hired around the same time and were close friends.

After Kennedy suddenly passed away on Wednesday, Coach Moore says the news was hard to take.

Disbelief and shock are the two words that come to mind first just because it was definitely not something we were expecting. Zack Moore, GCHS football head coach



A wreath was set up on the 50-yard line of the football field in honor of Coach Kennedy. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Moore says he was much more than just an assistant coach on the sideline, he was also a helping hand for any student inside the high school. He believes these students will respond to this situation in different ways and the school staff, including himself, will be there to help them through it.

It’s our job as educators to try and guide them through it, don’t tell them how they’re supposed to feel and give them the open reins or free reins to deal with it however they best can. Zack Moore, GCHS football head coach

Schools in the district will be closed the rest of the week to allow staff and students time to mourn this loss. However, this tragic situation wasn’t the only reason for the closure.

COVID-19 cases among students and staff members are on the rise forcing those who test positive to quarantine and miss in-person learning opportunities.

In a letter sent out to parents in the school district, superintendent Traysea Moresea says “The number of students and staff who are positive and/or quarantined has greatly impacted our ability to operate buses, kitchens, and maintain classroom staffing… The next two days will be used for our staff to regroup, make long-term plans, and thoroughly clean our facilities.”

Counseling services have been made available for students until the end of the week. Those who are not under quarantine are expected to head back to in-person learning on Monday.

For more information on the CDC’s guidance on COVID-19 in schools, click here.

