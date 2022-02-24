HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Thursday afternoon, the City of Huntington swore in Greg Fuller as the next Huntington Fire Chief. This comes after Chief Jan Radar announced her retirement earlier this year.

Mayor Steve Williams announced in January that Fuller would be the next permanent fire chief of the Huntington Fire Department.

Fuller has more than 40 years of fire and emergency experience. Since his time with the Huntington Fire Department, Fuller has worked for the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security’s Emergency Management Division.

Fuller says he is also excited about this new opportunity and is looking forward to serving the City of Huntington to the best of his ability.