Spring Fever is high at the Charleston Capitol Market on this warm and sunny Wednesday as Gritt's Midway Greenhouse reopened their outside booth for the 2022 season.

“Mother Nature is giving us a beautiful day to kickstart the new year and we are ready!” Gritt’s posted on Facebook.

The booth is open on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gritt’s said their booth has tomatoes, lettuce, ferns, pansies, perennials, cool weather urns and vegetable flats, herb pots, dianthus flats and more.

Click here to view a Gritt’s TikTok video showing workers loading a truck for the Capitol Market.