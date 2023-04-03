NITRO, WV (WOWK) – The wait is over, and the doors are now open at Nitro’s grocery store!

Cook’s Nitro Market has a packed parking lot on opening day, and customers tell WOWK 13 News they’re excited the grocery store is back open. Residents have been coming to the store to buy their groceries and check out the renovations. Since the original Nitro Super Market store was closed after a fire broke out at t in August 2022, residents have had to travel to Cross Lanes or farther to get their groceries.

“I’m tickled to death because, you know, we’re so used to coming here or Poca Food Fair, and where both of them has been gone at the same time, it’s made it a little hard,” said customer Edna Burdette. “It’s beautiful in here!”

An official grand opening will take place some time in May.

“I’m just glad there’s a grocery store now in here in Nitro,” said customer Lidsey Burdette. “We’ve really, really missed it a lot.”

Workers put the finishing touches on the store’s renovations last week. Owner Vanessa Cook says the newly-renovated store is larger, but shoppers can expect similar products. She says having grown up in Nitro, she knows how much the grocery store meant to the community and wanted to make sure the fire didn’t destroy the legacy of the Nitro Super Market.

Cook says the store hours will remain the same as they were before the fire, opening 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.