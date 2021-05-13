Grocery store prices on the rise nationally

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – People who have gone grocery shopping lately may have noticed the items they normally buy have higher price tags. In April, food prices made the biggest monthly jump since last October.

“I just try to get things when they are on sale and stock up on them,” said Bigley Piggly Wiggly customer Barbara Sepcic.

While prices there have remained fairly steady, nationally, food prices climbed 2.1% last month.

Store manager Tom Keaton said while they haven’t seen widespread increases, they are seeing some fluctuations with specific items week to week.

“With the supply and demand, once it starts going again the prices are going to go back down, especially for meat. Really it is just a come and go type thing. You just really don’t know,” he said, adding that there are other factors influencing prices too.

“Any time there is a weather issue with a crop it is going to be affected. Right now watermelons are kind of pricey and again it is because of the weather and that should come back down. You just don’t know,” Keaton explained.

Still, shoppers like Sepcic say the price increases in some sections of the store aren’t stopping them from putting anything in their cart.

“I haven’t had a problem really,” she said. “Everything has been reasonable. Even if it has gone up a little bit it isn’t so much that it prohibits me buying it.”