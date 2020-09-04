Grocery workers protest for hazard pay

KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) – Grocery workers across West Virginia held protests calling on the CEO’s of supermarket chains to immediately restore hazard pay.

The workers are represented by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400. The union says it’s part of a new national campaign to demand action. They say covid-19 continues to infect and kill thousands of frontline workers — in all industries — nationwide.

The union says over 14-thousand grocery workers have been infected or exposed nationwide. Workers say they just want to be compensated.

Thomas Hogan who is a clerk at a local Kroger says, “At least you can show that you care as a company about your employees. What’s real to a person who works 40 hours a week is weather or not they have money at the end of the week to put food on their tables as well. To pay their bills and do the medical things that are necessary to take care of them if they are to contract this disease.”

Kroger Mid-Atlantic sent us a statement saying, “We are proud of our dedicated associates who are on the frontlines, serving our customers when they need us most. Since March, we’ve invested over $830 million dollars to reward our associates.”

