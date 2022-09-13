CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time, an American flag that was raised at Ground Zero in the days after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks will be displayed in the Mountain State.

The flag will be flown at Charleston Fire Department Station 2 for nine minutes and 11 seconds, starting on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 14. City of Charleston officials say the flag team is anticipated to arrive at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 marked 21 years since the horrific 9/11 terrorist attacks that took nearly 3,000 lives when two highjacked airplanes hit the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, one highjacked airplane hit the Pentagon in Washington, DC, and when United Airlines flight 93 went down in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, as passengers tried to subdue the hijackers. The attacks were the deadliest terrorist attacks in history.