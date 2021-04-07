Groundbreaking for Nitro/St. Albans bridge on I-64 replacement project

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A big construction project that will affect many commuters officially broke ground Wednesday on the Nitro/St. Albans bridge on I-64.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) officially broke ground to start constructing on the Nitro/St. Albans bridge

This is part of the governor’s Roads to Prosperity project. The $224 million project was approved in 2019.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito helped secure federal money for the bridge to have patience during the construction.

“There’s going to be a lot of construction. Which means a lot of jobs, remember that. But it’s also leading us into the next decades to handle the massive cargo and freight that we see coming through here. But also safety,” said Capito. “There are a lot of accidents here at the beginning of the bridge and this should alleviate some of those issues. But you’re going to have to be patient during the construction phase.”

The Department of Transportation says the new bridge should withstand for the next 100 years.

