Group celebrates as 20,000th meal provided to children in need

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A group in our area had a big idea to provide as many meals as possible directly to kids in need. Kids at South Park Village know what it means when they see the Food SHACK truck pull in to the parking lot.

“I just like their food,” said Dakota Brown, one of the children there to receive a meal.

The “shack” in Food SHACK stands for Stop Hunger Among Community Kids.

As of Monday they have served 20,000 meals. The first meal was served June 1, 2020.

“It is catching on. The kids love it when we show up. They come out running when they see the truck. It is kind of like the ice cream truck in a way. It is always great to see them smiling and walking off with a meal in their hands,” said Tommy Vance, President & CEO of the Underprivileged Children Foundation.

The hope is that those meals will help kids not just now but in the future.

“There is so much malnourishment that happens in our communities and a lot of hungry children,” Vance said. “Malnourishment affects the body in a lot of ways even in terms of education. A malnourished body will not learn as well as a child who has proper nutrition.”

Even as they celebrate this occasion, the team is already looking ahead to making an even bigger impact. They are hoping to reach the 40,000 meal mark soon. Leaders with the Food SHACK say some weeks they serve as many as one thousand meals per week.

To learn more about the Food SHACK schedule and how to donate click here.