Group fitness classes back at the YMCA…and they’re worth the ‘weight’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For many, working out can be a drag. But for others, with a couple of friends and a little bit of encouragement, it can be fun!

“Group fitness actually allows people to push themselves. If you work out with other people and see them doing things, it encourages you to do things and better yourself,” said Linda S. Richmond, a certified trainer.

The YMCA of Kanawha Valley has brought group exercise classes for families and friends to enjoy together. Like today’s Bootcamp class that was filled to capacity.

💪🏼Welcome to the gun show💪🏼Catch me this morning on @WOWK13News getting my butt kicked at the @YmcaCharleston because group fitness classes are BACK pic.twitter.com/NebulyX6bQ — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) July 8, 2021

“That’s a huge part of your mental health as well as your physical health. Being able to get here, to work out, workout with friends and in an environment where you know you belong and feel accepted,” said Sarah Bolyard, the President, and C.E.O of the YMCA of Kanawha Valley.

And with more than 40 different group exercise classes at the Charleston Family YMCA, there is something for everyone. This is something people are thankful for after a year of separation during the pandemic.

“I definitely lost a lot of business during that time because people tolerate the masks and do it. And now we’re back and people just seem so excited to get back together and covid be gone,” said Richmond.

“After 16 months of covid, we are all vaccinated and safely working out again. So it feels great to be back out and part of the community here at the Y where we love to work out together,” said Bradley Harris, a member of the Charleston Family YMCA.

Bringing the community together while making themselves better.

