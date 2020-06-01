Group organizes peaceful protests in Charleston

A small, peaceful protest took place on Charleston’s West Side earlier this evening. Organizers say its the fourth day they’ve met at the corner of Virginia Street and Central Avenue. June 1, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A small, peaceful protest took place on Charleston’s West Side earlier this evening. Organizers say its the fourth day they’ve met at the corner of Virginia Street and Central Avenue.

Each day their group has grown, adding more people holding signs and changing to cars honking as they drive by. Organizers say it’s important to them that the protests stay peaceful and their voices be heard.

“The first day we started with only three people, then we had about twenty, yesterday we had nearly 60,” organizer Calynn Wills says. “It keeps growing and growing with more people and more people.”

The protesters plan to march toward Washington Street and have plans to continue their march throughout the rest of the week.

HAPPENING NOW: Small peaceful protest happening at the corner of Virginia St. and Central Ave. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/cW8t6eFuV0 — Lily Bradley (@lbradleyTV) June 1, 2020

