Group plans to take effort to feed kids on the road this summer

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) A group that serves needy children in the Kanawha Valley is working on a project that will help keep kids from going hungry over the summer. They are calling it the “Food S.H.A.C.K” which stands for “Stop Hunger Among Community Kids.”

What may look like just another food truck is much more than that for president Tommy Vance and others at the Underprivileged Children Foundation. They see an opportunity to keep kids fed. They will be using the truck to serve free meals to impoverished children in Kanawha County.

“We are going to start small but we are going to go into pockets where children and families need to be fed,” said board member Jim Strawn. He said the group will ask the community and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to make sure they are getting to the right places.

Once the truck is up and running they’ll be able to take the meals right to the children who need it the most.

“How cool would that be to go into a pocket where children know we are coming and parents know we are coming and they line up and it is almost like the ice cream truck and we are handing out burgers or dogs and tacos and meals and apples and bananas and whatever we have,” Strawn said.

The truck was already in great working condition when they purchased it a few weeks ago. Now they are working on the finishing touches.

“We are going to have it painted, going to have graphics put on it and new window tint and really that is it,” said Vance.

They are hoping to begin serving the community by the beginning of June.

Right now the group is looking for sponsors for the truck and people willing to help work on the truck over the summer. The group also helps needy children by providing Christmas gifts, Easter baskets, and back to school supplies.

