Group works to feed people over 60 in the Kanawha Valley

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) While COVID-19 threatens people of all ages, senior citizens are some of the most vulnerable. One group is on a mission to keep seniors fed so they don’t have to leave home and potentially put themselves at risk.

Union Mission mechanic Rick Mason started early Thursday morning loading a box truck with food for area seniors.

Teams are delivering food to people 60 and older living in the Kanawha Valley. They call it the “COVID-19 Elder Care Initiative.” The first stop Thursday was Carroll Terrace Apartments in Charleston. For everyone’s safety, Mason unloaded the food in the parking lot and Senior Services Coordinator with the Charleston Kanawha Housing Authority, Stephanie King took the food inside.

By bringing the food right to their door they are able to keep seniors from having to go out into the community.

“I feel like it is very important that we do something to try to help these people,” said Gearry Bailey with the Union Mission. “There are a lot of issues for them to try to get out and shop. So what we are doing is trying to provide food and staple goods to where they can fix meals and not have to worry about getting out in the general public to gather food.”

Last week, the team delivered to senior’s doorsteps throughout St. Albans and South Charleston. They took precautions to make sure the food is safe and avoided direct contact with the people they are trying to help.

“This is just an awesome feeling to be able to come out and help people,” Bailey said. “Just to see their reaction when we go to the door. Some people are crying, some people are saying ‘Thank You’.”

It’s a bright light during a tough time for those involved.

“Groups like this that have been helping us out we are very fortunate,” King said.

The Union Mission is looking for financial donations to help purchase additional food to supply to seniors in the community. You can learn more on their Facebook page and their website.

