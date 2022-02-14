CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Education officials in West Virginia say the teacher shortage has grown to the state needing nearly 1,200 teachers. But now, there’s a new program to help combat the problem.

21 different counties in the state will give the new “Grow Your Own” (GYO) initiative a try next year. It’s designed to get students eager and interested in the teaching profession.

“We’re struggling to get math teachers, science teachers, actually we’re just struggling to get any kind of teachers right now,” says Melissa Ruddle, the Assistant Superintendent for curriculum in Kanawha County Schools.

The program will allow high school students begin the journey into the profession by earning college credits and teaching experience.

“It allows them to complete one year of college credit while their still in the high school environment, then they move into the university environment to compete their content work and then that fourth year this grow your own initiative will allow that individual to go back into their community school and earn a salary,” sys Dr. Carol Warren, the Director of Educator Development Support Services with the West Virginia Department of Education.

And even though the program is fairly new, schools have gotten positive responses to it.

“One of them (a teacher) said that she’s already had a group that she’s been talking to and they can’t wait to get started on next year and take the two classes that they’ll need to take next year as juniors,” said Ruddle.

Because we all remember our favorite teachers growing up, and the difference they make in the lives of their students. “These kids are going to get those opportunity to work with some of those favorite teachers and learn how to be a teacher from those people and then maybe have that opportunity to work in those same schools that they grew up in,” added Ruddle.

The WVDE says that the number of teaching degrees earned has declined by 15 percent since 2009.