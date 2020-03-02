Guest speakers read to children in classrooms across America

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There were some unfamiliar faces in classrooms today across America.

Guest speakers read to children to celebrate the joys of reading – and to honor Dr. Theodor Seuss Geisel a.k.a. Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

At Discovery Kingdom Childcare, the assistant to the first lady of West Virginia read to a group of excited preschoolers.

Teachers say doing this is a good way to expand children’s learning.

“Phonemic awareness starts at a very young age, even as infants, so we are walking children here through stages of development. So, reading is very important to a child’s future. After all, readers become leaders,” said Tamra Lee, owner of Discovery Kingdom Childcare.

The school hopes to continue this new tradition annually.

