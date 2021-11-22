Gun found in changing room at the Huntington Mall

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A gun was found in a changing room at the Huntington Mall over the weekend, mall officials say.

Huntington Mall’s Director of Corporate Communications, Joe Bell says it was found in the changing room of one of the stores on Saturday, Nov. 20, and no one claimed the firearm. Mall officials say they called the police.

Officials say the gun was turned over to the Barboursville Police Department and that they now have custody of it.