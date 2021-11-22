All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

Gun found in changing room at the Huntington Mall

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A gun was found in a changing room at the Huntington Mall over the weekend, mall officials say.

Huntington Mall’s Director of Corporate Communications, Joe Bell says it was found in the changing room of one of the stores on Saturday, Nov. 20, and no one claimed the firearm. Mall officials say they called the police.

Officials say the gun was turned over to the Barboursville Police Department and that they now have custody of it.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS