Gun found on elementary school playground in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) — The Ashland Police department says that a gun was found on the playground of Poage Elementary School at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Ashland Police were notified of the firearm by Poage staff.

According to police, all students and staff are safe and no students came into direct contact with the firearm. The staff at Poage promptly removed all children from the playground area, while notifying officers.

Ashland Police is in constant contact with the school and administrations as they are working through any potential clues of who would have placed the gun on school grounds. The firearm was buried in the playground surface.

Police are currently working on the recent shooting in the area. Officers and Detectives have been and are currently checking the area on foot and with electronic equipment to ensure no other dangers are on the property.

Ashland Police are seeking assistance from the public for any information they may have concerning these cases. If you have any information please contact Detective Lee at 606-385-3273 or email at silentwitness@ashlandky.gov.