Guns, suspected drugs seized during search on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Multiple guns and suspected marijuana was found in a home on Charleston’s West Side during a search Saturday.

According to a release from the Charleston Police Department Patrol Division, the search was part of an investigation on the city’s West Side with an emphasis on the possession of illegal narcotics.

Saturday’s search took place at a home on the 700 block of Bream St. During the search warrant, officers seized the following firearms; an AK-47 with a loaded 50 round drum magazine, .38 Special revolver, and a .270 Ruger rifle.

Officers say they also seized nine ounces of suspected Marijuana.



Charges are pending. Meanwhile, police say the target of the search warrant is currently on federal probation.