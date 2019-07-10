Guyandotte boat launch to see renovations

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Changes are coming to the Guyandotte boat launch.

On Wednesday, representatives with the Army Corps of Engineers, West Virginia DNR, Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District, and the City of Huntington Public Works held an informational meeting showing blueprints of what is to come.

Plans are for a new, self-contained boat launch to be built to allow fishing and pleasure boats direct access into the Ohio River.

“When it is completed, it will be a self-cleaning boat launch. It will all be up to DNR standard,” said Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District Director Kevin Brady.

Brady added that the existing boat launch into the Guyandotte River will stay there for canoe and kayak launching.

The plans also include an expansion of the marina and the addition of gas pumps. The hope is for the project to bring more people out to enjoy the river and all it has to offer.

“We don’t do fishing tournaments, we don’t do boating events, we don’t do anything with the river currently and it’s a shame,” said Brady. “Anything that we can do from a recreational stand point, in my opinion, is a good thing.”

Officials tell 13 News details on the cost and completion of this project will be released in the near future.