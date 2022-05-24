UPDATE (3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24): A grand jury will now hear the case of two men accused of a double murder that happened in May of 2021 in the Guyandotte area.

According to Cabell County Magistrate Court, the grand jury will decide whether to indict Marcellas Mitchell and Dakota Ryan Keaton for their alleged involvement in the murders of Andrea Burnette and Terrance Holmes.

UPDATE (4:34 p.m. March 23, 2022) The Huntington Police Department says the investigation continues into the arrests of two men accused in a double murder in Guyandotte.

During a press conference this afternoon, the Huntington Police Department announced more charges could be pending against Marcellas Mitchell, 29, of Garden City, Michigan, and Dakota Ryan Keaton, 23, of Huntington. Both men face charges in the murders of Andrea Burnette and Terrance Holmes, who were gunned down on 5th Ave. in Guyandotte.

The HPD says the primary case agent and the Huntington Police Investigations Bureau have been working for the past 10 months to solve what they are calling a “heinous crime.”

Through the investigation, investigators believe both Mitchell and Keaton are allegedly part of a drug trafficking organization and that the sale of drugs in Huntington may have been a motive in the murders. Investigators also say Mitchell “had also had a personal relationship” with Burnette just prior to the murders.

Anyone who may have information regarding this case is asked to call the HPD at 304-696-4420 or 304-696-4444.