‘Guys Night Out’ raising funds to help support Charleston homeless shelter

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you want to cheer on the Mountaineers and can’t make it out to the game this weekend, Guys Night Out is the next best thing. You won’t only be enjoying yourself, but also supporting the Sojourner’ Shelter for Homeless Women and Families.

The Sojourner’s Shelter located on Washington Street in Charleston is described as a place that helps remove barriers.

“In order to help our individuals become self-sufficient, because our goal is that once they come through Sojourner’s, they don’t have to come back unless they are coming to volunteer, make a donation or to be employed,” Margaret Taylor, Program Director of Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Families said.

The 75-bed shelter is open 24/7. It provides three meals a day including snacks and takes care of any immediate medical needs. It also offers services for people to get back on their feet and stay on their feet.

“We provide case management services that works with the individuals and determine how and why they became homeless and they develop a plan, and this plan is done with the participant so they can take ownership,” Taylor said.

People can also take advantage of on-site supportive counseling for substance abuse and mental health. They can also meet with a housing coordinator who meets with landlords for affordable housing.

“Last year we provided, even with the COVID, we provided over 16,000 shelter nights, over 52,000 nutritious meals and then we provided services to nearly 500 individuals with 87% of those individuals gain housing and were able to maintain their housing,” Taylor said.

All of the money raised from Guys Night Out will go back to the Sojourner’s Shelter. 13 news is a proud sponsor of the event. The tailgate starts at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 7:30 p.m at Oakes Field in South Charleston. If you want to buy tickets, click here.