GW Students Help Reunite Soldier with Memories of Veteran Father

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — There are over 10,000 names engraved on the wall of the West Virginia Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the West Virginia State Capitol. Those brave men and women listed paid the ultimate sacrifice in defending the nation in twentieth century conflicts.

Research to identify the men and women who should be placed on the Veterans Memorial was initiated by the West Virginia Veterans Memorial Commission. Archives staff members have conducted additional research of newspapers, county histories and county records to supplement the original sources.

They have also received help from students at George Washington High School. Students in the AP history class as well as ROTC students have helped local historian Pat McClure write biographies on West Virginia veterans for the last few years.

“It’s really important that we don’t let these Veterans sacrifices be forgotten,” said Cadet Lt. Col. Virginia Cook. “These men and women made the ultimate sacrifice, and they lived here just like us. It is a nice way to honor them.”

Cook says the project requires patience and attention to detail. It can be time consuming, and new leads are sometimes hard to come by.

“To see the students actually look into all of the archives, dig into the information,” said GW ROTC Instructor, Jonathan Normand. “It is empowering to see that they can actually make a difference within our community, by honoring these Veterans and making sure that their stories are forever kept.”

Stories like that of Lewis County native Sfc. Joe Pringle, who was listed as missing in action during the Vietnam War.

On February 2, 1968, Pringle and four others were on a maintenance mission from Camp Evans, Quang Tri Province, to Chu Lai, South Vietnam, when the air traffic controller lost connection to their helicopter. Pringle, along with the pilot, crew chief and two others aboard were listed as missing in action.

“A lot of the folks named missing in action, they get forgotten,” said Pringle’s son, Fred.

He added, “If you are killed in action, you get remains, you have a funeral, there is a whole but their is healing and grieving and all. When your missing, there is none of that.”

Fred was five when his father went missing. He says his details with his dad are limited, so he is thankful that the students are working to keep his memory alive more than 50 years later.

“I am very appreciative, for some families it may open old wounds, but others its an opportunity to share that individual that may have been gone long before the students were even born… like my father, ” Fred Pringle said with a smile. “It is pretty amazing.”