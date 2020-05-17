Gymnastics, dance, cheerleading & martial arts facilities to reopen Monday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Friday, May 15 more recreational facilities would reopen on Monday, May 18.

Those recreational activities include gymnastics, dance, cheerleading and martial arts.

One gymnastics gym in Kanawha County plans to reopen its doors on Monday, June 1, to give staff the proper time to implement safety guidelines and prepare the staff for when the gymnasts return.

