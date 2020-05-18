Gyms, health clubs reopen in Mountain State

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain State will see more businesses re-open the week of May 18, 2020, including whitewater rafting and zip lining.

Gymnasiums and health clubs are allowed to reopen on Monday, May 18, 2020 after they have been closed since mid-March, 2020.

The Huntington YMCA reopened at 5:30 am on Monday, May 18, 2020, which is exactly 2 months since they were closed due to the novel coronavirus. The celebration started before the doors even opened, however, with a flag raising ceremony right outside the main doors. The YMCA flag joins the American flag and West Virginia flag.

With the reopening of the YMCA, members will be able to use the fitness center, weight room, and walking track; but they still won’t have access to locker rooms, showers, or pools as those will remain closed under the state’s orders.

The reopening is part of the YMCA’s “Phase One,” which, among other things. includes closing the building 2 hours early throughout the week to deep clean the facility.

Social distancing guidelines will apply for staff members and patrons. Personal trainers and staff will also be required to wear masks when they are in close proximity to members.

You can read more about those guidelines on the YMCA’s webpage.

