Gyms, movie theatres among businesses opening Monday in Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — You may not have any more excuses skip that gym workout as Phase 2 of Governor Andy Beshear’s plan to reopen the Bluegrass state continues on Monday, June 1, 2020.

With the reopening of gyms come restrictions, such as limiting the occupancy in the building to 33%. Pieces of equipment like benches, weights, ellipticals, and treadmills will have to be placed 6 feet apart from one another. Also, gymnasiums with child care services will not be able to provide those services until Monday, June 8, 2020.

Among other businesses reopening Monday are bowling alleys, who will also have to limit their capcity to 33%, as well as auctions, auto/dirt track racing, and aquatic centers.

