CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Every year, Habitat for Humanity helps people realize their dreams of home ownership. But the pandemic has impacted their programs in more ways than one.

Now, they are in urgent need of volunteers to help with some projects that need to get done immediately.

Many Habitat for Humanity homeowners call North Hills Drive home. There are four more homes in the works. Right now there is some specific work that has to be done Saturday, Mar. 4, 2022, before rain moves in to the area.

“We have more home buyers in our pipeline than we have at any time in the last decade,” said Trevor Anderson, Marketing, Communications and Volunteer Manager for Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam Counties.

The group has several projects underway right now and they need more volunteers.

“We are trying to get this foundation filled in so we can finish laying the block to get the house started,” explained Bill “Tiny” Hanshaw, Construction Supervisor. “We’ve had a lot of wet weather here lately and they are calling for rain again Sunday evening into Monday.”

Hanshaw said if the dirt doesn’t get moved it could delay progress.

“We’ll be working in groups of two. We’ll have someone loading a wheelbarrow with dirt while they are taking a break the other person will load a wheelbarrow and dump it in the hole. It is a continuous process until we get done and then if we’ve got more people we’ve got another foundation next door that we’ll be filling the inside of the footers in. We’ve also got a third project if we get enough help we’ve got a retaining wall that needs filled full of gravel,” Hanshaw said.

It is the start of busy days for the group after they had to scale back significantly during the height of the pandemic.

“We are accepting volunteers more days a week now. We are staffing our construction site to take on more people and manage them. We are really trying to put the call out there that Habitat is back and we need your help,” Anderson said.

For more information on how you can help click here.