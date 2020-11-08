Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State administration office and ReStore close due to COVID-19

FILE – This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., in 2020, shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. One of COVID-19’s scariest mysteries is why some people are mildly ill or have no symptoms and others rapidly die — and scientists are starting to unravel why. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State administration and ReStore will be closed due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State officials say both the office and the ReStore will be back closed on Monday, Nov. 9 and Tuesday, Nov. 10. During this time, the office and retail spaces will undergo cleaning before reopening

Officials say all ReStore pick-ups scheduled for Monday and Tuesday will be rescheduled for a later date.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.