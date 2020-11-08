Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State administration office and ReStore close due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Updates
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State administration and ReStore will be closed due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State officials say both the office and the ReStore will be back closed on Monday, Nov. 9 and Tuesday, Nov. 10. During this time, the office and retail spaces will undergo cleaning before reopening

Officials say all ReStore pick-ups scheduled for Monday and Tuesday will be rescheduled for a later date.

