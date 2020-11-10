Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State extends closures

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State Administrative Office’s closure has been extended until Nov. 23, while the ReStore will reopen next week on Nov. 16.

The closures happened Sunday, Nov. 8 after several staff members tested positive to COVID-19.

Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State officials say they are following the guidance of the Cabell Huntington Health Department. Both the office and retail spaces will undergo cleaning before reopening.

Officials say all ReStore pick-ups for the remainder of the week will be rescheduled.

