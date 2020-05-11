Hair and nail salons re-opening in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Spa Bliss” is the biggest spa in the Mountain State. Today, the doors opened for the first time, since closing due to the pandemic.

If you schedule an appointment, this is what you can expect.

You will wait in your car until your stylist or tech comes out to meet you.

When you walk in, that stylist or tech will take you into the front room to get your temperature taken.

Then, you will sign a waiver; all these steps, somewhat of a ‘new normal’ for spas everywhere.

“It’s been different for sure,” said Kathy Rubio, “Spa Bliss” owner. “Just taking it a day at a time, and doing the best we can.”

Rubio says it’s promising to be able to return to some sense of normalcy.

Especially in times like this, where there can be some anxiety and stress.

“It’s nice to be in a business where you’re pampering someone and making them forget their worries,” she said.

Someone like Beth Payne.

“I got on the website as soon as I heard they were opening today,” Payne says. “So yeah, we were one of the first ones.”

Right now, only hair and nail appointments are available, so only a select few employees are back.

But that will soon change.

“Probably next week we will start doing some hair removal so the estheticians will be coming back,” Rubio says.

As these types of businesses gradually re-open, it’s advised to schedule appointments through their websites. Expect longer wait times if you call them.

