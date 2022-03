CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mar. 22, 2022, performance of “HAIRSPRAY” at the Clay Center will not be happening due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

According to the Clay Center’s Facebook post, they will release further information about a rescheduled date or refunds “as soon as possible.”

They say that anyone with questions should contact the Clay Center Box Office at 304-561-3570 or by emailing boxoffice@theclaycenter.org.