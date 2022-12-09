HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) announced that Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd Avenue to Washington Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, will be going through major renovations.

The project will cost more than $13 million to complete. The city of Huntington will contribute 20% of that while the rest will be from a federal grant.

Features of the renovations will include new greenspace, paved crosswalks, improved traffic signal timing, expanded sidewalks, a protected bike lane from 3rd Avenue to 7th Avenue and a protected pedestrian and bike path. Officials say it will hopefully make the corridor more attractive to visitors.

“There’s a lot of folks involved in this project. A lot of folks, the city of Huntington, the Kiowa MPO, the Governor, the Division of Highways, obviously, but we’ve worked for quite a while on this project,” Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation Jimmy Wriston said.

An exact date for the project’s completion has not been released yet.