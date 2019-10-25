Halloween starts early with Thornhill Ford Trunk-or-Treat

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – Halloween started early at Thornhill Ford, Thursday, October 24. It was their annual trunk-or-treat event. Employees gave out candy for the kids and hot dogs for the adults. They say the event is one way they can give back to the community.

Dealer Executive at Thornhill Ford, Nathan Thornhill says, “this is one of the best ways for us to get back to the local community. Everyone looks forward to this every year, even our employees here at work. They are all excited about what they’re gonna dress up as.”

Thornhill Ford is located in Chapmanville. About one thousand people attended the event last year and even more showed up for this year’s spooky event.

