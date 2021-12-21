Hamlin community comes together to help Kentucky Tornado victims

HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) – Families in Western Kentucky are still recovering from this month’s devastating tornadoes, and one organization brought their community together to lend a helping hand.

Tuesday, the General Charles E. Chuck Yeager American Legion Post 111 in Hamlin, West Virginia finished loading up their community donations and hit the road to deliver them to the victims in Mayfield, Kentucky.

“It’s going to be an emotional day, because like I said we are all veterans so we’ve seen some of the worst stuff on earth and this is part of it,” said Sergeant-at-Arms for Post 111, Gary Cooper. “They don’t care what they get they just need something. So being veterans, Post 111, that’s what we do. We help people out.”

In just four days, the group collected hundreds of donated goods including all the necessities – water, clothes, cleaning supplies, baby items and more.

The organization says it’s inspiring to see their community come together to help those in need.

“After all the bad stuff for the last two years, there’s still good people,” said Cooper.



Cooper said they were shocked at how much the community donated so quickly, saying they actually had to get a bigger trailer to haul the items.

