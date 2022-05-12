HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, First Lady Cathy Justice and Babydog presented a group of senior citizens with a $100,000 check as the first grand prize winners of the Senior Center Edition in the Do it for Babydog vaccine sweepstakes.

The grand prize went to the seniors of the Hamlin Senior Center in Lincoln County. This edition of the sweepstakes was created to encourage West Virginians ages 50 and older to get their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The program also organized a series of booster shot clinics located at senior centers across the Mountain State.

The governor’s office says that over the course of the promotion, Lincoln County administered the most booster doses to seniors per capita of any county in the state.

“Lincoln County did phenomenal work, along with all the employees and the company here. You ought to be really proud of yourselves,” said Justice.

Justice says all seniors that registered once they received their booster shot were given a $50 prepaid Visa gift card.

According to the governor’s office, more than 350,000 booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to West Virginians 50-years-old and above since boosters first became available nationwide.