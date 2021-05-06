Hammer found in Laurel Lake believed to be murder weapon

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK)—The Williamson Fire Department said on Facebook on Wednesday that they found an alleged murder weapon from a murder that took place in May of 2020.

The fire department’s dive team worked with the Williamson Police Department on a recovery effort at Laurel Lake, and they found a hammer that was allegedly used to murder John Jackson on May 16, 2020. Three men had been indicted for the murder and for arson by a Mingo County Grand Jury.

These men allegedly murdered Jackson and then set his apartment on fire to destroy evidence. The fire resulted in two injured Williamson firefighters and the loss of an entire apartment building.

The men are believed to have thrown the hammer in the lake after committing these crimes.