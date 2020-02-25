Handgun confiscated at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Yeager Airport Tuesday, Feb. 25, when they detected a 9 mm handgun loaded with five bullets in his carry-on bag.
Yeager Airport Police responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning before citing him on weapons charges. The man told officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him, according to airport police.
When a person shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates, according to Yeager Airport officials.
Last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded, according to the TSA.
TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm on its website.
