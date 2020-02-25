Handgun confiscated at Yeager Airport

This loaded handgun was detected by TSA officers at Yeager Airport on Feb 25. (TSA photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Yeager Airport Tuesday, Feb. 25, when they detected a 9 mm handgun loaded with five bullets in his carry-on bag.

Yeager Airport Police responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning before citing him on weapons charges. The man told officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him, according to airport police.

When a person shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates, according to Yeager Airport officials.

Last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded, according to the TSA.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm on its website.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories