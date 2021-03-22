Handgun, loaded gun magazine confiscated at Yeager Airport

This handgun and magazine were detected by TSA officers at Yeager Airport on March 21, 2021. (Courtesy: TSA)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a Florida man at Yeager airport after finding a 9mm handgun and a gun magazine loaded with 15 bullets found at the security checkpoint at Yeager Airport on Sunday.

TSA officials notified the Yeager Airport Police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and briefly detained the man for questioning.

Yeager officials say the man now faces a Federal financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint.

This is the first gun to be found by TSA at Yeager this year, according to officials.

In 2020, four guns were caught at Yeager Airport checkpoints; seven in 2019, six in 2018, six in 2017 and 10 in 2016.

TSA officials say passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Those firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

TSA has details on how to travel with a firearm posted on its website. Officials also advise travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.