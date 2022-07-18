CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam going around the area with the scammer posing as a deputy.

The sheriff’s office says they have received multiple complaints from residents who have received a call from an alleged Lt. White. They say the caller is asking for payments related to alleged arrest warrants.

While the sheriff’s office says a Lt. White does work at the CCSO, their deputy is not the one calling and the call is a scam. The CCSO says they will never have a deputy call to solicit money from residents.

Deputies say anyone who receives one of these calls should hang up the phone.